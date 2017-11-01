The Destiny 2 'Leviathan' raid is now live on PC

The Destiny 2 Leviathan raid, "the pinnacle of the PvE end-game," has finally gone live on the PC—and we've got the lowdown on how to get it done.

The Leviathan raid is now available on PC. Challenge mode is also enabled for the Royal Pools encounter. pic.twitter.com/qlRIQmToGkNovember 1, 2017

If you're still new to this whole "Destiny" thing, we've got a series of guides that can help get you raid-ready—and when you're ready to drop the hammer on Emperor Calus, we can tell you everything you need to know about getting the job done right here. It's worth experiencing at least once, just for the satisfying 'Ting!' when you shoot his pimp cut out of his hand to start the final encounter.

Do be aware that this is a big, long, tough raid—especially first time through—so if you dive in today you may run into the annoying, widespread screen stuttering bug, which can only be corrected by restarting the game—something you probably aren't going to want to do midway through the raid. Bungie is set to release a hotfix to take care of that tomorrow.

