The Crew minimum and recommended specs announced

More and more games are dropping support for 32-bit operating systems, and Ubisoft's racing MMO The Crew is the latest. You'll need 64 bits to get The Crew's engine running, along with 4GB of RAM, a pretty good graphics card, and driving gloves. OK, so the driving gloves are optional, but you don't know what you're missing.

Here are the full minimum, recommended and optimal specs, which have just been released alongside a new video detailing the game's NVIDIA effects.

Minimum:

Operating System: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8/8.1 (64bit)

Processor: Intel Core2 Quad Q9300 @ 2.5 GHz or AMD Athlon II X4 620 @ 2.6 GHz (or better)

RAM: 4GB

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX260 or AMD Radeon HD4870 (512MB VRAM with Shader Model 4.0 or higher)

DirectX: DirectX June 2010 Redistributable

Sound: DirectX Compatible Sound Card with latest drivers

Peripherals: Keyboard required, XBOX 360 controller optional (or compatible controller)

Recommended:

Operating System: Windows 8/8.1 (64bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5-750 @ 2.66 GHz or AMD Phenom II X4 940 @ 3.0 GHz (or better)

RAM: 8GB

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX580 or AMD Radeon 6870 (1024MB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or higher)

DirectX: DirectX June 2010 Redistributable

Sound: DirectX Compatible Sound Card with latest drivers

Peripherals: Keyboard required, XBOX 360 controller optional (or compatible controller)

Optimal:

Operating System: Windows 8/8.1 (64bit)

Processor: Intel Core i7-2600K @ 3.4 GHz or AMD FX-8150 @ 3.6 GHz (or better)

RAM: 8GB

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX670 or AMD Radeon 7870 (2048MB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or higher)

DirectX: DirectX June 2010 Redistributable

Sound: DirectX Compatible Sound Card with latest drivers

Peripherals: Keyboard required, XBOX 360 controller optional (or compatible controller)

The Crew's out December 2nd, and there's quite a lot of customisation involved.