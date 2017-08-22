The Crew 2 is coming in March

Ubisoft has released a new trailer for the air/land/sea open-world racing game The Crew 2 that shows off the new "Fast Fav" feature and reveals that it will be released on March 16, 2018. It also dropped the details on the game's preorder bonus and special editions, which offer access to extra vehicles, the season pass, and a three-day head-start on the action.

Originally revealed in June, Fast Fav is really just a "catchy" term used to describe the ability to switch between cars, boats, and planes on the fly. Realism obviously isn't the priority here, but it's not exactly a standout offense in a game that features street race ramping between rooftops along the New York City skyline.

The Crew 2 will be available in three editions: The standard release, the $70 Deluxe Edition that comes with The Crew 2 Motorsports Deluxe Pack (a 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor Race Truck, 2008 Abarth 500 Monster Truck Edition, Pilatus PC-21 aerobatics plane, and three unique outfits) and the $100 Gold Edition, which also includes the season pass and three days of early access. A physical version of the Gold Edition is in the works, but will only be released for consoles.

Preordering any edition will also net you the Legendary Motors Pack, with the 2016 Mercedes-AMG 3 Touring Car ('touring car," by the way, does not refer to the sort of big, squishy American four-door that you take on a leisurely Sunday tour through the countryside) and the 2017 Harley Davidson Iron 883.

And last but definitely not least, a Crew 2 beta is also on the way. Dates for that haven't been announced yet, but you can sign up to (hopefully) take part at ubisoft.com.