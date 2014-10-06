The Black Glove is a first-person adventure about saving a weird theatre

Here’s good timing: on the same day David Lynch announces the return of Twin Peaks, comes the belated Kickstarter launch of The Black Glove, a game by former BioShock devs which draws inspiration from the classic TV series. Studio Day For Night Games is seeking $550,000 for the first-person adventure, and expects to release it late 2015.

The Black Glove is set in a 1920s theatre called The Equinox. Players are tasked with salvaging the theatre following a particularly bad showing from three ‘creators in residence’. The work is so bad that weird stuff is happening in the theatre, including time reversal and eerie music. No problem though, because as the curator you’ll need to enter a ‘fourth-dimensional space’ in order to play games of skill and chance, which will change the creators in residence's pasts. It's that simple.

Once you've completed these games you'll summon a black glove which, according to the Kickstarter page, allows you to change the way the creators approach their art. This is separated into three categories: Medium, Message and Muse.

"Alter one and everything changes. A somber, portrait art display becomes a kaiju autopsy scene where giant monster parts glow like scorpions under black light. A warbling country act in The Music Club is replaced by lounge singers in smoking jackets. A poorly-conceived 70s disaster film in The Cinema turns into a silent movie sci-fi gem, once thought lost in a fire."

Each decision will change the way The Equinox appears, for good or for worse. To get a better idea of what the game is, check out the introduction video below. Check out for details and more images on the Kickstarter page.