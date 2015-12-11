The best zombie games on PC

There are purists who will say that the first Left 4 Dead is the quintessential zombie game and that its sequel is a cash-grabbing wannabe. But when said sequel has assimilated all the levels of the first—upping the scale and upping the spectacle while preserving that incredibly pure four-players-against-the-world conceit—it’s hard to see it as anything other than superior.

Left 4 Dead imagines zombies (or "infected", to be precise) as a crashing wave rather than a lingering, overwhelming presence. A quiet courtyard can become a screaming death zone in seconds. In the sequel especially, the gore system can reduce charging creatures to a hobbled mess, and trailing guts effects recall the overwrought gore SFX of old video nasties. The result is a satisfying, bloody co-operative massacre that grows in intensity as the round progresses. Left 4 Dead generates great survivor stories, and features one of the best realisations of a zombie horde in PC gaming.