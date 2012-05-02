The best Black Ops 2 screenshot: Treyarch motion capture horse ridden by man with toy AK

Evan mentioned this in his Black Ops 2 preview , but we thought it was worth highlighting.

Treyarch have been motion capturing horses ridden by men with toy AK-47s. You can see the results of the tech in their recent trailer, which is embedded below. Read on for a larger image of the horse and rider, along with a few screenshots of some in-game horse action, grabbed for your convenience.

Our initial verdict? Excellent equine rendering. Whether it's up to the high standards set by the probably-never-coming-to-PC Red Dead Redemption is yet to be confirmed. Which animal would you most like to motion capture?

[VAMS id="nyH66Iye5m4l6"]