The Ball demo is out

Roly poly squashing sim The Ball was released last week, along with a trailer showing off the games mixture of puzzles and spectacular crushing. If the sight of hundreds of mummies being bowled into oblivion wasn't enough to when your appetite, a demo has just been released. Read on for details, and a video of nine ways to kill a Mummy, eight of which don't involve crushing them with a giant magic ball.

You can grab the demo now on Steam , or from Big Download . It contains contains several levels from the main game as well as a survival mode map. How many Mummies can you crush before you're overwhelmed? Here's a hint: it's a lot. For more information on the Ball, check out Teotl Studio's site . meanwhile, more gratuitous mummy death can be found in the video below.