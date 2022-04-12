Test your Final Fantasy 14 music knowledge with this Heardle spinoff

Audio player loading…

Last month I came across Heardle (opens in new tab). It's one of those Wordle-adjacent games (opens in new tab), where you're fed a song a few seconds at a time and have to guess which chart-topper it is. I'm a complete sucker for guessing tunes and subsequently have done my best to set aside a few minutes each day to flex my music knowledge. But you know what would make it even better? Pairing it with my favourite game, the critically-acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy 14 (opens in new tab).

Luckily someone's gone and done just that. FFXIV Heardle (opens in new tab)comes courtesy of @ZenosEnjoyer (opens in new tab)and works exactly like its inspiration—each day presents a new song from Final Fantasy 14's discography. You only have one second to make your first guess, and then each incorrect guess gives you a few more seconds at a time.

Apart from reminding me just how many bangers the game has, it's also made me realise I barely know any of the actual soundtrack's names. Out of my four daily attempts, I've guessed absolutely none of them correctly. I can tell you the exact dungeon, trial or zone the music comes from, but don't ask me to call the song by its legal name.

Despite my shoddy knowledge, I'm all here for more nerdy versions of Wordle and its spin-offs. We've already got the dungeon crawler Dungleon (opens in new tab) and some more specific ones like Wordle for Magic: The Gathering (opens in new tab). There's also High Score Day (opens in new tab), which gives you some stills based around a particular theme. But I'd totally be down for some more game-specific versions of these spin-offs.