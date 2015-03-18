Terry Pratchett tribute added to Elite: Dangerous

Frontier Developments has paid tribute to the late author Terry Pratchett by adding a new space station to Elite: Dangerous called Pratchett's Disc.

The station was added with little fanfare, noted only by a single, short sentence in the Wings Update 1.2.05 patch notes: "Added Pratchett's Disc starport." But Executive Producer Michael Brookes told Eurogamer that the author had a great impact on many people at the studio.

"At Frontier we have a great many Pratchett fans on staff and we were all saddened to learn of his passing," he said. "The sentiment was reflected by our community so we felt it would be right to remember him in Elite: Dangerous."

Pratchett, the author of the long-running and immensely popular Discworld series, died last week at age 66. Chris Livingston wrote a tribute to the author, his work, and his connection to videogames—in 1993, he appeared on the cover of the very first issue of PC Gamer—which you can (and should) read here.