Telltale's Batman series gets first screenshots

It's hard to know whether E3 has properly started or not, given how pretty much everything has already been leaked or revealed, but here's a bit more news ahead of the convention proper. Telltale has released the first screenshots of their episodic Batman series, the straightforwardly titled Batman - The Telltale Series. You can see the best one above, and I've stuck the other, less exciting images below. You'll be pleased to hear that Batman, Catwoman, the Batmobile, and a lovely family portrait are all in the game. Remember how Batman has no parents? That's sure to come up at some point.

In addition to the images, Telltale has released part of the cast list, and if you had 'Troy Baker' on your bingo card, then you are a winner. He's playing Batman, while Travis Willingham is Harvey Dent, Laura Bailey is Selina Kyle, Enn Reitel is playing Alfred, and look, I've not heard of any of these people. But know that Vicki Vale, Lieutenant Gordon, Carmine Falcone, and Harvey Dent are in the game too. Telltale will be showing off more at E3, but CEO/co-founder Kevin Bruner has released a statement in the meantime:

"We've been hard at work at Telltale creating an all-new iteration of the iconic Batman story that puts players in the suit of billionaire Bruce Wayne, just as much as it will put them behind the mask, deciding how to carefully navigate a complex drama, rich with action, crime, corruption, and villainy lurking around every corner of Gotham City. The complex life and fractured psyche of Bruce Wayne has lent itself to becoming a bold evolution of the signature 'Telltale' role-playing experience, and we couldn't be more excited as we prepare to debut the series to players across the world this summer."