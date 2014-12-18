Telltale are making a Minecraft game

Telltale has announced their next game, and... well, it's a bit of a bombshell. Or maybe a Creeper-shell. Do Creepers have shells? Look, it's a Minecraft game. Telltale is making a Minecraft adventure game.

Called Minecraft: Story Mode, it'll be an episodic adventure a la Walking Dead and Wolf Among Us. Only, you know, it'll be about Minecraft. Mojang say they're collaborating with both Telltale and Minecraft community members to make the game "as Minecrafty as possible".

"Set in the world of Minecraft, the series will feature an original story, driven by player choice," writes Telltale. "It will not be an add-on for Minecraft, but rather a separate stand-alone product that will premiere in 2015 on consoles, computers and mobile devices."

Mojang confirm that the game will not be an official story for "Steve," or go into detail about the world of Minecraft itself.

For more, you can play the announcement here.