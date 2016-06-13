Tekken 7 will come to PC

In March, a vague consumer survey hinted that the Tekken series might finally come to PC. That survey was bang on: Tekken 7 will come to Steam in early 2017.

Bandai Namco is pushing its esports chops, calling it a return to Tekken's "purest form" and welcoming a new pool of "talented competitive tournament players" to the franchise.

This news comes not from Microsoft's E3 press conference, but a fresh Bandai Namco press release. It's strange—Microsoft was exceedingly keen to tell us about all the "Xbox and Windows 10 exclusives" lined up, but somehow forgot to mention Tekken's Steam release at all during the presentation. Weird.