Taming SOMA’s monsters with the Wuss Mode mod

SOMA is one of my favourite horror games in recent years. Developed by Amnesia creator Frictional, it’s among the best sci-fi stories ever told by a videogame, and its underwater setting, research base Pathos-II, is an incredible piece of world-building. But sometimes these are hard to appreciate when you’re being stalked by an unknowable machine-monster that makes your screen glitch and distort whenever it’s near.



I spent a lot of my time cowering in dark corners, which isn’t the best way to appreciate a game’s story or environments. I’ve always wanted to return to SOMA, just to revisit that world, but the stress of having to sneak around the monsters again really put me off. Then I discovered a mod created by Daniel Childers called Wuss Mode , which tweaks their AI so they never attack you. They’re still there, and they still make your screen freak out, but you can dance around in front of them and they don’t care.



This is not the correct way to play SOMA. If you’ve never played it before, do it properly the first time. Avoiding the monsters is the worst thing about the game, granted, but you have to experience it how the developers intended at least once. Then when you install Wuss Mode and revisit Pathos-II, you’ll feel the satisfaction of being able to explore every corner of every environment without worrying about dying. I’ve noticed so many details I was too stressed out to properly absorb the first time.

I’m also amazed by how effective a horror game it still is when the threat is removed. The atmosphere is so thick and oppressive that it still oozes eerie menace. And anyway, for me the story is the scariest thing about SOMA. It makes you think about things games generally don’t, like what it means to be human, the nature of existence, and other stuff that’ll fill you with existential dread. And who doesn’t love a bit of existential dread?