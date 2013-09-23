Takedown: Red Sabre weighed down by launch-day bugs

The much anticipated Takedown: Red Sabre finally released last Friday, but has unfortunately been beset by launch bugs. Problems with server connections and the enemy AI have marred the launch of the Kickstarted hardcore tactical shooter created by the designer of Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon 2 .

I really hate having to relay this news; I got to play Takedown at QuakeCon , and it was my favorite thing at the show. However, this list of known launch bugs is as long as it is disappointing. We've got weapons disappearing out of players' hands, “disconnected from host” messages during single-player games, and crippling server connection problems that cause the game to crash. From all indications, the game could have used some more time in testing and the best bet now is to wait for patches.

We'll be sure to keep you up to date as the developers work to straighten out these bugs. You can also keep an eye on the game's website .