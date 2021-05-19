Take-Two is releasing 62 games by 2024, and we have guesses about what they are

Take-Two held its spring quarterly earnings call on Tuesday, bringing another fiscal year to a close with a casual five million more copies of GTA 5 sold. Take-Two reiterated that it has new versions of GTA 5 coming to the next-gen consoles, though naturally it didn't say a peep about when we should expect GTA 6 . But the company did lay out a surprisingly detailed chart on what kinds of games it has coming out in the next three years.

Take-Two broke down its 2022, 2023, and 2024 fiscal year release calendars into five categories, including "immersive core" and "mid-core" games, mobile, independent games published by Private Division, and re-releases of existing games. Altogether it's planning to put out 62 games by March 2024 when the 2024 fiscal year comes to an end.

Only a few of those games have been announced, but Take-Two also helpfully listed out some more details, including how many F2P games and "sports simulation" and "sports oriented" games it has planned. From there, we filled in the gaps with our expert predictions of what Take-Two is working on (though we skipped over the 20 planned mobile games). Let's all reconvene in 2024 to celebrate this post's stunning accuracy.

Immersive Core

Ken Levine's mysterious nemesis system game A new strategy franchise from Firaxis WWE 2K22 NBA 2K22

Independent

Olli Olli World (stated by Take Two)

New iterations of previously released titles

Grand Theft Auto 5 for PS5/XSX Red Dead Redemption 2 for PS5/XSX Grand Theft Auto 3: 20th Anniversary Edition Borderlands 2 for PS5/XSX Mafia: Definitive Edition for PS5/XSX PGA Tour 2K21 Redux

Immersive Core

Grand Theft Auto 6 (look, it's possible) Borderlands: The Movie: The Game ( or some other spin-off ) BioShock 4 XCOM 3 Civilization 7: Surprise, it's a F2P game-as-a-service now Duke Nukem Gets Cancelled Brothers In Arms, now a modern day F2P shooter Mafia 4, now with robots Kerbal Space Program 2 Max Payne reboot (he's still sad) The Darkness 3, while we're in wishful thinking mode Hopefully something that surprises us because that sure is a lot of sequels The official Marbula 1 racing game (F2P, naturally) WWE 2K24 PGA Tour 2K23 PGA Tour 2K24 NBA 2K23 NBA 2K24 Some F2P sports game about… Curling? We're really spitballing here

Independent

The Outer Worlds 2 Moon Studios' action-RPG Carmello, an online multiplayer kart game from League of Geeks OlliOlli Galaxy A Private Division game that makes us say "Oh, neat"

Mid-core

WWE 2K Battlegrounds 2 2K NFL Bobblehead Blitz NBA Playgrounds 3 Sid Meier's Pirates! of Penzance

New iterations of previously released titles