Take a pre-release peek at the Fallout 4 art book

The Art of Fallout 4 is a 368-page hardcover art book featuring "never-before-seen designs and concept art from the game's dynamic environments, iconic characters, detailed weapons, and more," along with commentary from the developers. It's on "pre-sale" at the Bethesda Store for $50, which isn't cheap, although neither is it entirely unreasonable for fans of Fallout and/or classy gaming swag. But that's not why I'm talking about it.

I'm talking about it because over at Bethesda.net, 30 pages of the book have been posted for your viewing pleasure at the low, low price of $0. There's also some commentary from Lead Artist Istvan Pely about the process of creating the game's art, from concept work in the "Art Pit" to iterating in-game assets.

"While the focus of this book is on art, the amount of work done by professionals across multiple disciplines at the studio cannot be overstated. Designers give the work purpose and context; programmers ensure that everything works smoothly. Animators give it life, while audio engineers give it voice. And producers make sure all of these parts come together efficiently," Pely wrote. "Without all of this effort, the images you see here would have never left the page. To witness the amount of passion and talent that goes into this process is truly humbling."

The preview looks at early Pip Boy designs, pre- and post-nuclear concept art, character sketches, weapon and vehicle concepts, robots, and (of course) power armor. And as far as I can tell there's nothing spoiler-ish in any of it, so you're free to poke around without the risk of blowing any surprises.

Fallout 4 comes out on November 10.