Sword Coast Legends is a D&D RPG due later this year

A new Dungeons & Dragons RPG has been announced. That's a turn up for the books, eh?

It's called Sword Coast Legends, and it's being headed up by the director of Dragon Age: Origins. It's a collaboration between the studios N-Space and Digital Extremes that's being made in partnership with Wizards of the Coast. The team also boasts members who have previously worked on Baldur's Gate and Neverwinter Nights—also known as: exactly the sort of people you'd want working on a new D&D game.

As for the game itself, it looks very much in keeping with those old Infinity Engine-era RPGs. It'll feature a full single-player campaign, as well as the option for co-op and the opportunity for an additional player to take the role of Dungeon Master.

Sword Coast Legends is due out later this year. For more details, head on over to its website.