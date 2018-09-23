Sword Art Online: Lost Song is coming to PC

Action RPGs based on the Sword Art Online series of Japanese light novels have been flooding to PC over the past year. Last October, we got a port of Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization, in February we got a new game in the series called Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, and last month we got a remaster of Sword Art Online: Hollow Fragment. This weekend, publisher Bandai Namco announced that another game in the series was coming to PC—Sword Art Online: Lost Song.

It was originally released for the PS Vita in 2015 in Japan, before making it over the West on PS3 later that year. It was the first in the series that let you play as someone other than long-time protagonist Kirito: you have 19 characters to choose from, or you can create your own custom hero. You follow a group of friends playing a VR MMORPG (yep, really) called ALfheim Online (ALO), and you're trying to become the first to clear ALO's next expansion.

Bandai Namco did not announce a release date or a price for the PC port.

