Surviving Mars dev explains how we'll set up shop on the Red Planet

Surviving Mars is Haemimont Games and Paradox Interactive's incoming city builder that's set on our fiery neighbour. Complete with mysterious anomalies, criminal colonists, and disasters back on Earth that can disrupt your new man-made environments, Surviving Mars is due March 15, and will launch with full mod support .

On today's PC Gamer Weekender 2018 livestream, Zoe sat down with developer Haemimont Games to find out how players will set about building mankind's first home away from home on Mars.

Moreover, learn about how the devs have built interesting player choices into such a systems-driven game: