Super Fans: 89 Technology Inspired Tattoos

It's easy to forget that not that long ago, tattoos were only seen on metal-heads, bikers, hoodlums, convicts and sailors. Sporting ink was an easily identifiable symbol of an outcast, a black sheep, a pariah of society... much like a computer nerd, sci-fi geek or early gamer, actually. Maybe that's why there's so much overlap now between the two groups: both identify themselves as slightly outside the norms of society, or have been seen by others as different from the rest.

However, given the current ubiquitous nature of tattoos - and the ever-increasing visibility of gamers, PC culture, sci-fi sitcoms and the like - it's probably no surprise that members of our own computer-loving community are choosing to demonstrate their fandom using more permanent methods. As the most-heavily tattooed member of the Maximum PC (and Maximum Tech) staff, I tasked myself with finding the best examples of the intersection between tattoo-enthusiasts and PC-lovers. Check out the best technology-related tattoos below, and feel free to share your thoughts (or your own tech tats) in the comments!

Worst... or Best ?

Way to be Old School. Image courtesy of Spaciousplanet.com