Community-made Forged Alliance Forever keeps Supreme Commander multiplayer alive

The official multiplayer servers for Supreme Commander: Forged Alliance have been decommissioned for a while now, but fortunately for those who like to take mass and energy and combine them to make WAR, the community-driven Forged Alliance Forever has emerged. The self-patching multiplayer client allows players of the epic real-time strategy title to continue blowing things up in massive quantities. It even adds new units, a new faction, and some game modes that weren't available on the official servers, such as 6v6.

The project's about page gives you a rundown of what you can expect:

Active development. GPGNet is dead. FAF is under active development to continually add new and exciting features, and ensure that any bugs discovered will be quickly dealt with.



Longevity. There is no guarantee that GPGNet will always be around. FAF is a community-supported project, and already has funding to support its server for several years.



Live replays are always on and always working, with a 1-minute delay to remove the possibility of cheating during tournaments or ranked games.



Exciting new game modes such as the Nomads (an entirely new playable faction), Experimental Wars (adds many new units to the game), Murder Party, LAB WARS, Phantom X, and many more featured mods. All are integrated directly into the client so it's easy to setup a game with others, and even come with their own Leaderboards.



Automatic patching. This means you will have the latest balancing, closest to what the developers originally intended. (it's patch is based off of the 3603 beta patch which GPG had put into beta testing, but THQ would not provide final QA for and thus was never officially released)



TrueSkill rankings for both ranked 1v1 and all custom games. TrueSkill is a vastly superior rating system which can accurately take into consideration 2v2s, 3v3s, 4v4s, FFAs, and any other game type.



Responsiveness. Chat is faster, not limited to only 100 participants, and can be joined with any IRC client. FAF is designed from the ground up to be lightweight, responsive, and efficient. Logging in and getting a game going takes seconds, not minutes!



12 player games. 5v5s and 6v6s are possible on FAF.



Non-destructive patching. It patches the game separately from your current installation. That means that you can continue to use GPGNet and FAF concurrently – they do not “overwrite” each other.

You can download the Forged Alliance Forever client here .