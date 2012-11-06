Sui Generis, a Kickstarter RPG, showcases remarkable medieval combat physics

What we didn't describe in the title is how the force of the Kickstarter's...well, kick sent its momentum spinning around like a top before it compensated back into balance. That's the sort of physics powering Sui Generis , an indie RPG upon Bare Mettle Entertainment's anvil that appears to use procedural animations for its melee flail-tastic combat.

Bare Mettle's pre-alpha footage might give off more of a "QWOP with swords" vibe instead of heroic swashbuckling for now, but the developer said it's nailing down Sui's (pronounced like "sweet" minus the "t") physics into something much smoother. As a quick refresher, procedural animation automatically generates physics-based movements in real-time. Think of ragdoll corpses or seeing a character's head turn as a player looks around. Or when you pinwheel into the air after greeting a morning star with your face. That's a good example too.

Sui's Kickstarter page has more info, and Bare Mettle's official website houses yet more info for you to cut through.