STRAFE resurfaces with another seminal trailer

Exactly one year ago, STRAFE secured $208,000 Kickstarter funding with arguably the best trailer made with any budget. Except maybe Kung Fury—but it was close! It's good to see a year of development hasn't dampened the devs' spirits any: they're back with another mad trailer for you to have a lunchtime smirk at.

If you're interested in knowing how the gory, procedurally generated, Rift-compatible shoot 'em up plays, Pixel Titans is using the anniversary to stream an hour of its hard work and take questions over Twitch tonight, February 19, at 7pm PST. Here's a link to their flyer. Normally I wouldn't link a flyer, but it's more '90s than I'm able to put into words.