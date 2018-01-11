Stellaris: Apocalypse expansion adds Titan ships, marauding pirates, planet-killing weapons

Like most of Paradox's games, the space-flung 4X-meets-grand strategy affair Stellaris has benefited from a slew of post-launch support. It's latest portion of DLC, Apocalypse, brings with it new military options, civic paths and challenges, and it due at some stage in "early 2018".

Said to "redefine stellar warfare", Apocalypse caters to both violent and non-violent players. New Ascension Perks and Civics, for example, let space explorers build without bloodshed, while new Unity Ambitions facilitate new ways to spend Unity.

Prefer violence? Lead your fleets to battle with the new "enormous" Titan capital ships that offer "tremendous" bonuses to vessels under their command. Moreover, orbital installations allow players to fortify key systems and secure homeworlds in their bid to conquer the universe. And if all of that sounds too much like politics, the new 'Colossus' weapon lets players destroy rival planets at the drop of an atom.

Apocalypse adds marauding space pirates too. Paradox describes them like so: "Watch out for Marauders—space nomads who raid settled empires and carve out their lives on the fringe of civilization. Hire them as mercenaries in your own conflicts, but take care that they don’t unify and trigger a new late-game crisis."

Look out for Stellaris: Apocalypse in the coming months. Here's a trailer: