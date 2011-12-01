Steam to host Skyrim mods via Steam Workshop

Bethesda have just announced that the Skyrim mod tools, the Creation Kit, will let players upload their mods to Steam's Workshop service. That's a slick, Valve-hosted database of user-made content that's already being used for Team Fortress 2 models.

Players will be able to choose the mods they want on the Steam Workshops website, even via mobile devices, and they'll be downloaded and installed automatically the next time you play. More details and the release date below.

If it works as planned, this will be a huge leap forwards for the accessibility modding, and a strong gesture of support from both Bethesda and Valve. More to the point, it's just going to be really easy and slick to try out the vast selection of amazing stuff Elder Scrolls fans always create.

The normal methods of acquiring and installing mods, via places like TES Nexus , will still work.

The Creation Kit will be out in January, and will apparently be even more versatile than Oblivion's tools, letting players mess with Radiant Story.

You can read a bit more about what Bethesda are working on, Skyrim-wise, over on the Bethesda Blog .