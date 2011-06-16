Stay on the cutting edge of Bloodline Champions with our in-depth guide to Grimrog

Tutorial videos are the best way to learn the ropes of a new character when stepping into the arena of any MOBA. You can forget the stress of trial-by-fire and just sit back and enjoy a step-by-step manual on how to own face. That's why we've begun recruiting some of the top shoutcasters and video guide-makers to bring you guides to new MOBA champions as they come out. Up first, we've got an in-depth guide to Grimrog, the newest bloodline to join the roster of Bloodline Champions, who just went live yesterday. BLC shoutcasting all-star Kast (with a K!) is on the mic, and if you haven't heard of him yet, let us assure you that this guy knows his stuff! Want to learn how to make your enemies kneel before your burst damaging, debuff-and-heal blasting self? All you have to do is press play.

Way back in the middle of May, we gave you the world-exclusive reveal of Grimrog , the pugilistic pairing of the dinky shaman Grim and his beefcake brother Rog. With yesterday's 1.2.1.1 patch for Bloodline Champions , Grimrog's finally available for use in matchmaking and tournament games. With the info from Kast's tutorial, you'll be prepared for to both take down and play as the hulking healer-melee hybrid.

Once you've learned the ins-and-outs of Grimrog, you'll be ready to take on any League (even Diamond). Even if you don't feel like competing yourself, the insight Kast provides'll come in handy when you're watching the intense BLC portion of Dreamhack this weekend. If you want to see more tutorials by the always-insightful Kast, be sure to check out his YouTube channel for more tips and tricks (both in general and for specific bloodlines) that'll propel you to victory. Even if you think you know it all when it comes to BLC, you should be watching his shoutcasting streams at www.BLGtv.net and www.BLGaming.com , they're fantastic.

Got any comments or suggestions for Kast? Drop him a line at kast@BLGaming.com —he's totally open to viewer feedback. Drop us a note in the comments about what champion/hero/bloodline you'd like to see our next video tutorial cover. And if you want to be tapped in to all the latest BLC info, be sure to follow Kast's Twitter and Facebook accounts as well. Now get out there, and give Grimrog a whirl! (Bad Claw Flurry pun intended.)