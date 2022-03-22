Starship Troopers: Terran Command gets delayed to June

Audio player loading…

Starship Troopers: Terran Command is an RTS based on the 1997 Paul Verhoeven movie—it was announced in 2019, received a playable demo last year, and was due for release this month. It's now been delayed until June for "polish", with a new post on the game's Steam page announcing a new release date of June 16, 2022.

"We know many will find this announcement disappointing and we apologize. We truly feel that a few extra months of further polish and bug fixing will make a significant difference.

"We intend to deliver a finished and polished game, and it is very important for us that you are able to fully enjoy the game from day 1, without any issue spoiling your fun or without having to wait for future patches or hotfixes."

The game is being developed by The Aristocrats, the studio behind the very decent Order of Battle: World War II, and will feature a singleplayer campaign made up of 21 missions, beginning—as in the movie—with the attack on Klendathu. Things do not go well and you end up fighting a lot of bugs.

I've mentioned the first movie a lot, as do the developer, for the good reason that it's an amazing movie and the franchise subsequently went to shit. This is intended to be a gory meatgrinder that sends up much of the contemporary scene, though of course this also means a "virtually limitless number" of bugs that should give its take on tactics a "defensive feel."

The developers add that the June date is "definitive" and there will be no more delays: "The game is now content complete and all remaining development time will be entirely focused on refining what already exists. We can't wait to reveal more, and we plan to show you a lot in the months leading up to the launch in June."