How to romance Sebastian in Stardew Valley

Interested in Stardew Valley's Sebastian? Of all the hunks and babes in Concerned Ape's chilled-out sim (I’m never writing the words hunks or babes again), only one of them stands proud as a rebellious loner who lives in his parents’ basement. Only one has the emo hair and a motorcycle.

Sebastian lives to the north of Pelican Town and is quite happy to sit indoors and spend his time on games, books, and comics. If he does leave his house it tends to be later in the day, but hey, who doesn’t love a sad video game boi.

Either way, you'll want to know how to marry Sebastian in Stardew Valley; who could resist his brooding charm? You can change him, you can be the one to fill his dark soul with light. So, here's his full schedule, all his heart events, and the gifts he likes the most so you can tie the knot with him.

Stardew Valley Sebastian schedule

Sebastian is kind of a shut in. He tends to not leave the house until the afternoon and spends a lot of his days in his bedroom on his computer. So, uh, a lot like most of us. He also smokes a lot and should probably consider quitting.

Spring

Monday

3pm: Leaves his room and goes to the kitchen

Leaves his room and goes to the kitchen 3:40pm: Leaves the kitchen and goes back to his room

Leaves the kitchen and goes back to his room 6:30pm: Heads to the lake to the east of his house to smoke

Heads to the lake to the east of his house to smoke 7:30pm: Arrives at the lake and smokes

Arrives at the lake and smokes 9:30pm: Heads back home

Tuesday

3pm: Leaves his room and goes to the kitchen

Leaves his room and goes to the kitchen 3:40pm: Leaves the kitchen and goes back to his room

Leaves the kitchen and goes back to his room 6:30pm: Head to the lake to the east of his house to smoke

Head to the lake to the east of his house to smoke 7:30pm: Arrives at the lake and smokes

Arrives at the lake and smokes 9:30pm: Heads back home

Wednesday

3pm: Leaves his room and goes to the kitchen

Leaves his room and goes to the kitchen 3:40pm: Leaves the kitchen and goes back to his room

Leaves the kitchen and goes back to his room 6:30pm: Head to the lake to the east of his house to smoke

Head to the lake to the east of his house to smoke 7:30pm: Arrives at the lake and smokes

Arrives at the lake and smokes 9:30pm: Heads back home

Thursday (1st Year)

3pm: Leaves his room and goes to the kitchen

Leaves his room and goes to the kitchen 3:40pm: Leaves the kitchen and goes back to his room

Leaves the kitchen and goes back to his room 6:30pm: Head to the lake to the east of his house to smoke

Head to the lake to the east of his house to smoke 7:30pm: Arrives at the lake and smokes

Arrives at the lake and smokes 9:30pm: Heads back home

(All following years)

2pm: Leaves his house to smoke by the train station

Leaves his house to smoke by the train station 3pm: Stands by the train station and smokes/broods

Stands by the train station and smokes/broods 6:20pm: Moves to the east of the train station by the tunnel

Moves to the east of the train station by the tunnel 8:10pm: Moves to the west of the train station by the tunnel

Moves to the west of the train station by the tunnel 9:30pm: Returns home

Returns home 10:20pm: Arrives home

Friday

3pm: Heads to the saloon

Heads to the saloon 5:20pm: Plays pool with Sam in the saloon

Plays pool with Sam in the saloon 9:10pm: Returns home

Returns home 11:10pm: Arrives home

Saturday

9am: Leaves his house to go to Sam’s house

Leaves his house to go to Sam’s house 11:30am: Arrives in front of Haley and Emily’s house with Sam

Arrives in front of Haley and Emily’s house with Sam 12:30pm: Makes his way to Sam’s room

Makes his way to Sam’s room 1pm: Chills out in Sam’s room

Chills out in Sam’s room 6pm: Goes with Sam to the river to smoke

Goes with Sam to the river to smoke 6:20pm: Smokes by the river outside Sam’s house with Sam

Smokes by the river outside Sam’s house with Sam 7:30pm: Makes his way home from Sam’s house

Makes his way home from Sam’s house 9:40pm: Gets home

Sunday

3pm: Leaves his room and goes to the kitchen

Leaves his room and goes to the kitchen 3:40pm: Leaves the kitchen and goes back to his room

Leaves the kitchen and goes back to his room 6:30pm: Head to the lake to the east of his house to smoke

Head to the lake to the east of his house to smoke 7:30pm: Arrives at the lake and smokes

Arrives at the lake and smokes 9:30pm: Heads back home

Summer

Monday

3pm: Leaves his room and goes to the kitchen

Leaves his room and goes to the kitchen 3:40pm: Leaves the kitchen and goes back to his room

Leaves the kitchen and goes back to his room 6:30pm: Head to the lake to the east of his house to smoke

Head to the lake to the east of his house to smoke 7:30pm: Arrives at the lake and smokes

Arrives at the lake and smokes 9:30pm: Heads back home

Tuesday

3pm: Leaves his room and goes to the kitchen

Leaves his room and goes to the kitchen 3:40pm: Leaves the kitchen and goes back to his room

Leaves the kitchen and goes back to his room 6:30pm: Head to the lake to the east of his house to smoke

Head to the lake to the east of his house to smoke 7:30pm: Arrives at the lake and smokes

Arrives at the lake and smokes 9:30pm: Heads back home

Wednesday

3pm: Leaves his room and goes to the kitchen

Leaves his room and goes to the kitchen 3:40pm: Leaves the kitchen and goes back to his room

Leaves the kitchen and goes back to his room 6:30pm: Head to the lake to the east of his house to smoke

Head to the lake to the east of his house to smoke 7:30pm: Arrives at the lake and smokes

Arrives at the lake and smokes 9:30pm: Heads back home

Thursday

2pm: Leaves his house to go smoke by the train station

Leaves his house to go smoke by the train station 3pm: Stands by the train station and smokes/broods

Stands by the train station and smokes/broods 6:20pm: Moves to the east of the train station by the tunnel

Moves to the east of the train station by the tunnel 8:10pm: Moves to the west of the train station by the tunnel

Moves to the west of the train station by the tunnel 9:30pm: Returns home

Returns home 10:20pm: Arrives home

Friday

3pm: Heads to the saloon

Heads to the saloon 5:20pm: Plays pool with Sam in the saloon

Plays pool with Sam in the saloon 9:10pm: Returns home

Returns home 11:10pm: Gets home

Saturday

9am: Leaves his house to go to Sam’s house

Leaves his house to go to Sam’s house 11:30am: Arrives in front of Haley and Emily’s house with Sam

Arrives in front of Haley and Emily’s house with Sam 12:30pm: Makes his way to Sam’s room

Makes his way to Sam’s room 1pm: Chills out in Sam’s room

Chills out in Sam’s room 6pm: Goes with Sam to the river to smoke

Goes with Sam to the river to smoke 6:20pm: Smokes by the river outside Sam’s house

Smokes by the river outside Sam’s house 7:30pm: Returns home from Sam’s house

Returns home from Sam’s house 9:40pm: Gets home

Sunday

3pm: Leaves his room and goes to the kitchen

Leaves his room and goes to the kitchen 3:40pm: Leaves the kitchen and goes back to his room

Leaves the kitchen and goes back to his room 6:30pm: Head to the lake to the east of his house to smoke

Head to the lake to the east of his house to smoke 7:30pm: Arrives at the lake and smokes

Arrives at the lake and smokes 9:30pm: Heads back home

Autumn

Monday

12pm: Leaves home and goes to the lake next to his house

Leaves home and goes to the lake next to his house 4pm: Heads home

Tuesday

12pm: Leaves home and goes to the lake next to his house

Leaves home and goes to the lake next to his house 4pm: Heads home

Wednesday

12pm: Leaves home and goes to the lake next to his house

Leaves home and goes to the lake next to his house 4pm: Heads home

Friday

3pm: Heads to the saloon

Heads to the saloon 5:20pm: Plays pool with Sam in the saloon

Plays pool with Sam in the saloon 9:10pm: Returns home

Returns home 11:10pm: Gets home

Saturday

9am: Leaves his house to go to Sam’s house

Leaves his house to go to Sam’s house 11:30am: Arrives in front of Haley and Emily’s house with Sam

Arrives in front of Haley and Emily’s house with Sam 12:30pm: Makes his way to Sam’s room

Makes his way to Sam’s room 1pm: Chills out in Sam’s room

Chills out in Sam’s room 6pm: Goes with Sam to the river to smoke

Goes with Sam to the river to smoke 6:20pm: Smokes by the river outside Sam’s house with Sam

Smokes by the river outside Sam’s house with Sam 7:30pm: Returns home from Sam’s house

Returns home from Sam’s house 9:40pm: Gets home

Sunday

12pm: Leaves home and goes to the lake next to his house

Leaves home and goes to the lake next to his house 4pm: Heads home

Winter

Monday

3pm: Leaves his room and goes to the kitchen

Leaves his room and goes to the kitchen 3:40pm: Leaves the kitchen and goes back to his room

Leaves the kitchen and goes back to his room 6:30pm: Head to the lake to the east of his house to smoke

Head to the lake to the east of his house to smoke 7:30pm: Arrives at the lake and smokes

Arrives at the lake and smokes 9:30pm: Heads back home

Tuesday

3pm: Leaves his room and goes to the kitchen

Leaves his room and goes to the kitchen 3:40pm: Leaves the kitchen and goes back to his room

Leaves the kitchen and goes back to his room 6:30pm: Head to the lake to the east of his house to smoke

Head to the lake to the east of his house to smoke 7:30pm: Arrives at the lake and smokes

Arrives at the lake and smokes 9:30pm: Heads back home

Wednesday

3pm: Leaves his room and goes to the kitchen

Leaves his room and goes to the kitchen 3:40pm: Leaves the kitchen and goes back to his room

Leaves the kitchen and goes back to his room 6:30pm: Head to the lake to the east of his house to smoke

Head to the lake to the east of his house to smoke 7:30pm: Arrives at the lake and smokes

Arrives at the lake and smokes 9:30pm: Heads home

Thursday

2pm: Leaves his house to smoke by the train station

Leaves his house to smoke by the train station 3pm: Stands by the train station and smokes/broods

Stands by the train station and smokes/broods 6pm: Moves to the east of the train station by the tunnel

Moves to the east of the train station by the tunnel 7:30pm: Moves to the west of the train station by the tunnel

Moves to the west of the train station by the tunnel 9:30pm: Returns home

Returns home 10:20pm: Arrives home

Friday

3pm: Heads to the saloon

Heads to the saloon 5:20pm: Plays pool with Sam in the saloon

Plays pool with Sam in the saloon 9:10pm: Makes his way home

Makes his way home 11:10pm: Gets home

Saturday

9am: Leaves his house to go to Sam’s house

Leaves his house to go to Sam’s house 11:30am: Arrives in front of Haley and Emily’s house with Sam

Arrives in front of Haley and Emily’s house with Sam 12:30pm: Makes his way to Sam’s room

Makes his way to Sam’s room 1pm: Chills out in Sam’s room

Chills out in Sam’s room 6pm: Goes with Sam to the river to smoke

Goes with Sam to the river to smoke 6:20pm: Smokes by the river outside Sam’s house with Sam

Smokes by the river outside Sam’s house with Sam 7:30pm: Makes his way home from Sam’s house

Makes his way home from Sam’s house 9:40pm: Gets home

Sunday

3pm: Leaves his room and goes to the kitchen

Leaves his room and goes to the kitchen 3:40pm: Leaves the kitchen and goes back to his room

Leaves the kitchen and goes back to his room 6:30pm: Head to the lake to the east of his house to smoke

Head to the lake to the east of his house to smoke 7:30pm: Arrives at the lake and smokes

Arrives at the lake and smokes 9:30pm: Heads back home

(Image credit: Concerned Ape)

Stardew Valley Sebastian gifts

Sebastian loves the following items:

Frozen tear

Obsidian

Void egg

Sashimi

Pumpkin soup

His list of likes is a bit smaller, as it only includes flounder and quartz.

Most other items will annoy him instead of helping you out, so it’s best to stick with the tried and tested items above, rather than attempting to expand his horizons.

Stardew Valley Sebastian heart events