How to romance Sebastian in Stardew Valley

Interested in Stardew Valley's Sebastian? Of all the hunks and babes in Concerned Ape's chilled-out sim (I’m never writing the words hunks or babes again), only one of them stands proud as a rebellious loner who lives in his parents’ basement. Only one has the emo hair and a motorcycle.
Sebastian lives to the north of Pelican Town and is quite happy to sit indoors and spend his time on games, books, and comics. If he does leave his house it tends to be later in the day, but hey, who doesn’t love a sad video game boi.
Either way, you'll want to know how to marry Sebastian in Stardew Valley; who could resist his brooding charm? You can change him, you can be the one to fill his dark soul with light. So, here's his full schedule, all his heart events, and the gifts he likes the most so you can tie the knot with him.
Stardew Valley Sebastian schedule
Sebastian is kind of a shut in. He tends to not leave the house until the afternoon and spends a lot of his days in his bedroom on his computer. So, uh, a lot like most of us. He also smokes a lot and should probably consider quitting.
Spring
Monday
- 3pm: Leaves his room and goes to the kitchen
- 3:40pm: Leaves the kitchen and goes back to his room
- 6:30pm: Heads to the lake to the east of his house to smoke
- 7:30pm: Arrives at the lake and smokes
- 9:30pm: Heads back home
Tuesday
- 3pm: Leaves his room and goes to the kitchen
- 3:40pm: Leaves the kitchen and goes back to his room
- 6:30pm: Head to the lake to the east of his house to smoke
- 7:30pm: Arrives at the lake and smokes
- 9:30pm: Heads back home
Wednesday
- 3pm: Leaves his room and goes to the kitchen
- 3:40pm: Leaves the kitchen and goes back to his room
- 6:30pm: Head to the lake to the east of his house to smoke
- 7:30pm: Arrives at the lake and smokes
- 9:30pm: Heads back home
Thursday (1st Year)
- 3pm: Leaves his room and goes to the kitchen
- 3:40pm: Leaves the kitchen and goes back to his room
- 6:30pm: Head to the lake to the east of his house to smoke
- 7:30pm: Arrives at the lake and smokes
- 9:30pm: Heads back home
(All following years)
- 2pm: Leaves his house to smoke by the train station
- 3pm: Stands by the train station and smokes/broods
- 6:20pm: Moves to the east of the train station by the tunnel
- 8:10pm: Moves to the west of the train station by the tunnel
- 9:30pm: Returns home
- 10:20pm: Arrives home
Friday
- 3pm: Heads to the saloon
- 5:20pm: Plays pool with Sam in the saloon
- 9:10pm: Returns home
- 11:10pm: Arrives home
Saturday
- 9am: Leaves his house to go to Sam’s house
- 11:30am: Arrives in front of Haley and Emily’s house with Sam
- 12:30pm: Makes his way to Sam’s room
- 1pm: Chills out in Sam’s room
- 6pm: Goes with Sam to the river to smoke
- 6:20pm: Smokes by the river outside Sam’s house with Sam
- 7:30pm: Makes his way home from Sam’s house
- 9:40pm: Gets home
Sunday
- 3pm: Leaves his room and goes to the kitchen
- 3:40pm: Leaves the kitchen and goes back to his room
- 6:30pm: Head to the lake to the east of his house to smoke
- 7:30pm: Arrives at the lake and smokes
- 9:30pm: Heads back home
Summer
Monday
- 3pm: Leaves his room and goes to the kitchen
- 3:40pm: Leaves the kitchen and goes back to his room
- 6:30pm: Head to the lake to the east of his house to smoke
- 7:30pm: Arrives at the lake and smokes
- 9:30pm: Heads back home
Tuesday
- 3pm: Leaves his room and goes to the kitchen
- 3:40pm: Leaves the kitchen and goes back to his room
- 6:30pm: Head to the lake to the east of his house to smoke
- 7:30pm: Arrives at the lake and smokes
- 9:30pm: Heads back home
Wednesday
- 3pm: Leaves his room and goes to the kitchen
- 3:40pm: Leaves the kitchen and goes back to his room
- 6:30pm: Head to the lake to the east of his house to smoke
- 7:30pm: Arrives at the lake and smokes
- 9:30pm: Heads back home
Thursday
- 2pm: Leaves his house to go smoke by the train station
- 3pm: Stands by the train station and smokes/broods
- 6:20pm: Moves to the east of the train station by the tunnel
- 8:10pm: Moves to the west of the train station by the tunnel
- 9:30pm: Returns home
- 10:20pm: Arrives home
Friday
- 3pm: Heads to the saloon
- 5:20pm: Plays pool with Sam in the saloon
- 9:10pm: Returns home
- 11:10pm: Gets home
Saturday
- 9am: Leaves his house to go to Sam’s house
- 11:30am: Arrives in front of Haley and Emily’s house with Sam
- 12:30pm: Makes his way to Sam’s room
- 1pm: Chills out in Sam’s room
- 6pm: Goes with Sam to the river to smoke
- 6:20pm: Smokes by the river outside Sam’s house
- 7:30pm: Returns home from Sam’s house
- 9:40pm: Gets home
Sunday
- 3pm: Leaves his room and goes to the kitchen
- 3:40pm: Leaves the kitchen and goes back to his room
- 6:30pm: Head to the lake to the east of his house to smoke
- 7:30pm: Arrives at the lake and smokes
- 9:30pm: Heads back home
Autumn
Monday
- 12pm: Leaves home and goes to the lake next to his house
- 4pm: Heads home
Tuesday
- 12pm: Leaves home and goes to the lake next to his house
- 4pm: Heads home
Wednesday
- 12pm: Leaves home and goes to the lake next to his house
- 4pm: Heads home
Friday
- 3pm: Heads to the saloon
- 5:20pm: Plays pool with Sam in the saloon
- 9:10pm: Returns home
- 11:10pm: Gets home
Saturday
- 9am: Leaves his house to go to Sam’s house
- 11:30am: Arrives in front of Haley and Emily’s house with Sam
- 12:30pm: Makes his way to Sam’s room
- 1pm: Chills out in Sam’s room
- 6pm: Goes with Sam to the river to smoke
- 6:20pm: Smokes by the river outside Sam’s house with Sam
- 7:30pm: Returns home from Sam’s house
- 9:40pm: Gets home
Sunday
- 12pm: Leaves home and goes to the lake next to his house
- 4pm: Heads home
Winter
Monday
- 3pm: Leaves his room and goes to the kitchen
- 3:40pm: Leaves the kitchen and goes back to his room
- 6:30pm: Head to the lake to the east of his house to smoke
- 7:30pm: Arrives at the lake and smokes
- 9:30pm: Heads back home
Tuesday
- 3pm: Leaves his room and goes to the kitchen
- 3:40pm: Leaves the kitchen and goes back to his room
- 6:30pm: Head to the lake to the east of his house to smoke
- 7:30pm: Arrives at the lake and smokes
- 9:30pm: Heads back home
Wednesday
- 3pm: Leaves his room and goes to the kitchen
- 3:40pm: Leaves the kitchen and goes back to his room
- 6:30pm: Head to the lake to the east of his house to smoke
- 7:30pm: Arrives at the lake and smokes
- 9:30pm: Heads home
Thursday
- 2pm: Leaves his house to smoke by the train station
- 3pm: Stands by the train station and smokes/broods
- 6pm: Moves to the east of the train station by the tunnel
- 7:30pm: Moves to the west of the train station by the tunnel
- 9:30pm: Returns home
- 10:20pm: Arrives home
Friday
- 3pm: Heads to the saloon
- 5:20pm: Plays pool with Sam in the saloon
- 9:10pm: Makes his way home
- 11:10pm: Gets home
Saturday
- 9am: Leaves his house to go to Sam’s house
- 11:30am: Arrives in front of Haley and Emily’s house with Sam
- 12:30pm: Makes his way to Sam’s room
- 1pm: Chills out in Sam’s room
- 6pm: Goes with Sam to the river to smoke
- 6:20pm: Smokes by the river outside Sam’s house with Sam
- 7:30pm: Makes his way home from Sam’s house
- 9:40pm: Gets home
Sunday
- 3pm: Leaves his room and goes to the kitchen
- 3:40pm: Leaves the kitchen and goes back to his room
- 6:30pm: Head to the lake to the east of his house to smoke
- 7:30pm: Arrives at the lake and smokes
- 9:30pm: Heads back home
Stardew Valley Sebastian gifts
Sebastian loves the following items:
- Frozen tear
- Obsidian
- Void egg
- Sashimi
- Pumpkin soup
His list of likes is a bit smaller, as it only includes flounder and quartz.
Most other items will annoy him instead of helping you out, so it’s best to stick with the tried and tested items above, rather than attempting to expand his horizons.
Stardew Valley Sebastian heart events
- 2: Head to Sebastian's room while he’s there and you’ll get to chat about his work (he’s a programmer). The event continues and he gets annoyed because nobody takes his job seriously.
- 4: Head to the mountain between 11am and 5pm to find Sebastian working on a motorcycle. He asks if you’d like to go on a ride at some point and you can agree or disagree with no negative hit to your friendship.
- 6: Head to Sebastian’s room while he’s there: you’ll get to play a game with him. Choose a class, then go in through the front, defend yourself, enter the hallway to your left, destroy the capsules, and enter the boss battle. Your last choice depends on your class: if you’re a wizard, defend your friends while the wizard is mumbling, if you’re a healer then heal Sebastian, if you’re a warrior, block him.
- 8: Head to the boardwalk when it’s raining between 12pm and 11pm to trigger a cutscene where Seb opens up a bit.
- 10: Make your way to the mountain between 8pm and midnight. You’ll get to go on a ride with him to a place he really likes, and you can tell him he should quit smoking if you’d like to. He also confesses his feelings for you, which is nice.
- 14: Go to the mountain between 6am and 7pm and you’ll get to have a long conversation about a frog. Start the second part of this event by going to your farmhouse between 6:20am and 7pm the next day. Now you have a terrarium and you can encourage him if you’d like.