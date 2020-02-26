Stardew Valley is getting another free content update

A couple of weeks ago, Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone revealed that he's working on two new games, both connected in one way or another to his hit farm life sim. There was much rejoicing (people really like Stardew Valley), to the point that Barone asked everyone to please calm down and let him work.

But that was then and this is now, and I guess now it's time to get all hyped up again because it turns out that along with those other two projects, Barone is also cooking up new stuff for Stardew Valley.

Thanks everyone for the Stardew Valley 4-year anniversary wishes. It's been a pleasure, and I look forward to another great year! Now that 1.4 is out on all intended platforms, I'd like to announce that there will be another free content update (1.5)..it's currently in the works!February 26, 2020

Barone didn't say anything about what the 1.5 update might include, but given the heft of the 1.4 update, which added a huge number of new items, cosmetics, and monsters, 14 new music tracks, romance events, quality-of-life improvements, and an end-game mystery in an abandoned building, it's fair to expect that it will be significant.

We can probably also expect a patch coming sooner for some connection issues that resulted from the last update.

What I'd like to know, honestly, is where Barone finds the time and energy for all this. "[Game development] is extremely difficult and time consuming. Stardew Valley took me 4.5 years of working 60-70 hours a week," he tweeted in response to an inquiry on Twitter. But, he continued, "seeing your idea and world come to life before your eyes is extremely rewarding & satisfying."

I've emailed Barone to ask if he'd like to share any insights as to what's in store for Stardew Valley 1.5, and I'll let you know if he does.