StarCraft: Remastered is getting a cartoon reskin

A few years ago a StarCraft 2 mod gave one of its maps the cartoon stylings of CarBot Animations, whose YouTube series StarCrafts has been turning the classic RTS into something much more adorable since 2012. Now they're doing something similar for StarCraft: Remastered, only this time it won't be tucked away in Arcade Mode. It's a reskin for the entire game, with even the cutscene talking heads turned cute and cartoonish.

This visual overhaul was created with help from Blizzard and has taken over a year to complete. As well as making StarCraft more cuddly it makes it look more immediately readable as well, and seems like a good option for kids who might find the RTS overwhelming. The graphics pack will be out on July 10.