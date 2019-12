[bcvideo id="1098597436001"]

The latest Star Wars: The Old Republic trailer introduces us to the Jedi Consular. He's good with a lightsaber, he's good with giant, levitated chunks of machinery, he's good at turning weak minds into sponge. He can even inspire nearby allies to help them fight harder. AND he has a beard. The choice between classes gets harder as we move closer to The Old Republic's release later this year.