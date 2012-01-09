Star Wars: The Old Republic patch 1.1 teased on test server, adds new flashpoint and anti-aliasing

Star Wars: The Old Republic patch 1.1 has arrived on the Public Test Server providing a preview of upcoming updates, including a new level 50 Flashpoint called Kaon Under Siege. Four new bosses have been added to the Karagga's Palace Operation, the high level PvP zone, Ilum has received some updates and anti-aliasing has been added to the options menu. A load of bugs have been fixed and class abilities have been rebalanced as well.

There are still plenty of bugs hiding away in TOR's massive zones, and 1.1 tackles some of the more serious ones. Progression bugs in the Jedi Knight storyline have been fixed, unreachable holocrons have been made accessible and invisible enemies in the Black Talon have been de-cloaked.

Some smaller problems have been fixed as well. Misbehaving Jedi can no longer 'Force Leap' at Portable Holo-dancers. A few class abilities have been rebalanced, new spawn points have been added to Ilum, and killing enemies there will earn you more valour.

The full patch notes are available on the Star Wars: The Old Republic site . The updates to the missions may contain a few spoilers, so you might want to skip past those. There's no indication as to when the patch will properly land, but providing it doesn't blow up the test server, it'll probably be soon.