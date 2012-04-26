Star Wars: The Old Republic launches in 38 countries across Europe and Middle East

An announcement on the TOR site mentions that Star Wars: The Old Republic has gone live across 38 countries spread throughout Europe and the Middle East. Citizens of Albania, Croatia, Turkey, the Ukraine, Afghanistan, Egypt, Kuwait and many more will get to don the dark robes of the Sith and lightsaber the Republic to death with impunity, or roll a Republic character and experience a serious lightsabering to the face on the other side.

Sadly, TOR's new European and Middle Eastern players will have just missed out on the recent Rakghoul Plague event that gave infected players the opportunity to explode for prizes, like exclusive lightsaber crystals and Rakghoul pets. A patch a couple of days ago ended the plague, and made a few balance changes to the Jedi Knight, Smuggler, Imperial Agent and Trooper. Here are the notes.

Classes and Combat