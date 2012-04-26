Star Wars: The Old Republic launches in 38 countries across Europe and Middle East

An announcement on the TOR site mentions that Star Wars: The Old Republic has gone live across 38 countries spread throughout Europe and the Middle East. Citizens of Albania, Croatia, Turkey, the Ukraine, Afghanistan, Egypt, Kuwait and many more will get to don the dark robes of the Sith and lightsaber the Republic to death with impunity, or roll a Republic character and experience a serious lightsabering to the face on the other side.
Sadly, TOR's new European and Middle Eastern players will have just missed out on the recent Rakghoul Plague event that gave infected players the opportunity to explode for prizes, like exclusive lightsaber crystals and Rakghoul pets. A patch a couple of days ago ended the plague, and made a few balance changes to the Jedi Knight, Smuggler, Imperial Agent and Trooper. Here are the notes.
Classes and Combat
Jedi Knight
Sentinel
- Zen (with Ataru Form) now correctly reduces the global cooldown of Cyclone Slash.
- Zen (with Ataru Form) now correctly reduces the global cooldown of Cyclone Slash.
Smuggler
- Charged Burst's damage has been increased by approximately 5%.
- Damage for Aimed Shot, Speed Shot, and Quickdraw has been increased by approximately 5%.
- Trickshot's damage has been increased by approximately 5%.
General
Gunslinger
Sharpshooter
- Charged Burst's damage has been increased by approximately 5%.
Imperial Agent
- Snipe's damage has been increased by approximately 5%.
- Damage for Ambush, Series of Shots, and Takedown has been increased by approximately 5%.
- Followthrough's damage has been increased by approximately 5%.
General
Sniper
Marksmanship
- Snipe's damage has been increased by approximately 5%.
Trooper
- Havoc Rounds now applies the correct healing increase to Kolto Bomb. It previously applied a smaller increase than intended.
Commando
Gunnery
- Havoc Rounds now applies the correct healing increase to Kolto Bomb. It previously applied a smaller increase than intended.
Companion Characters
- Companion quickslots now update correctly when a new companion is summoned, correcting an issue that could cause the previous companion's abilities to continue displaying on the new companion's hotbar.
General
- Companion quickslots now update correctly when a new companion is summoned, correcting an issue that could cause the previous companion's abilities to continue displaying on the new companion's hotbar.
Flashpoints and Operations
- Resolved an issue that could cause Doctor Lorrick's lab door to become stuck while closed when the fight was not active.
- Players now appear on Project Sav'Rak's platform after the encounter. This addresses an issue that could prevent players from completing the Flashpoint if all group members exited the area before using the bridge controls.
- The range of Stormcaller's Electric Discharge and Firebrand's Missile Barrage has been increased to 35 meters.
- A total of 4 mines must now be successfully defused in order to complete the minefield encounter.
- Chests in Hard Mode no longer drop Black Hole gear.
Flashpoints
Lost Island
Operations
Explosive Conflict
- Resolved an issue that could cause Doctor Lorrick's lab door to become stuck while closed when the fight was not active.
Items
- The cost for PvP consumables has been reduced to 10 commendations.
- Corrected an issue that prevented item rolling prompts from appearing for Custom (orange) items.
- The cost for Rated War Hero PvP gear has been reduced. This does not impact the time required to obtain base War Hero gear.
General
- The cost for PvP consumables has been reduced to 10 commendations.
Legacy
- The Rocket Boost ability can now be used inside and isn't restricted by areas that do not permit vehicles. It cannot be used in combat or in Warzones.
- The Rocket Boost ability can now be used inside and isn't restricted by areas that do not permit vehicles. It cannot be used in combat or in Warzones.
PvP
- Players can no longer be knocked off of speeders while traveling to the battlefield.
- Players no longer earn defender credit for defending a previously destroyed objective.
Warzones
Alderaan Civil War
Voidstar
Space Combat
- Players can no longer be knocked off of speeders while traveling to the battlefield.
- Corrected an issue that could cause Space Combat audio to fade out or pan inappropriately from the left to right speaker.
- Drexel Sweep: Corrected an issue that caused the first several enemies ships to disappear upon loading into this mission.
- Makem Te Assault: An issue that could cause the Smuggler player ship to clip through enemies at the beginning of this mission has been corrected.
- Corrected an issue that could cause Space Combat audio to fade out or pan inappropriately from the left to right speaker.
UI
- Helmets now work correctly when unifying colors on the character sheet.
- An issue that caused stackable items to display incorrect stack numbers when replaced on the hotbar with another stackable item has been corrected.
- The dialog for setting keybindings is now canceled properly if the player presses the "X" button to close it.
- Corrected an issue that prevented the mail window from opening after refreshing the UI with the mail window open.
- The World Map will now properly update as missions complete and/or progress.
- Corrected an issue that sometimes prevented "new mail" notifications from functioning.
- During character creation, Legacy Cyborg appearance options are now labeled.
- The display of selected options in character creation has been improved.
- Group frames now appear correctly when the option "Use Operation Frames as Group Frames" is toggled off.
- Corrected an issue that could cause insufficient Guild Bank funds for repairs or respecs to appear even if sufficient credits were available.
- Players will no longer become "stuck" and unable to receive a guild invite if they were sent an invite just before entering a cinematic or while the loading screen is present.
- Corrected an issue that prevented players from adding offline players to their friends list.
- Players now correctly see a red phase gate (and are appropriately blocked from entering) if they are not permitted to join a group member's class phase.
- Chat tabs now preserve the selected font size if they are detached from the main chat window.
- The list in /who now automatically updates when the window is opened with the /who command.
- An issue that prevented players from logging out of the game if the ESC button was used to close the logout window has been addressed.
- Corrected a sound issue that caused a loud, unintended sound on the Republic and Imperial Fleets (and potentially other areas with many characters present).
- Corrected some issues with French and German in-game text/dialogue.
- Corrected an issue that could cause characters in cinematics to appear grey in color.
- Objects that can be interacted with will no longer stop glowing if players get too far away from them and then return.
General
Character Creation
Groups and Targeting
Guilds
Social
Miscellaneous Bug Fixes
- Helmets now work correctly when unifying colors on the character sheet.