Blackmonkeys.de has published version 1.0 of its delicious Star Wars mod, Galactic Warfare. The mod tempers Modern Warfare's sprinty, killstreaky gunplay into Rebels vs. Empire blaster fights across familiar Star Wars terrains like Mos Eisley, Bespin, Tatooine, and more. Download Galactic Warfare from Mod DB here. If you need help installing the mod, Blackmonkeys has assembled a handy video guide .

Wait, isn't Call of Duty 4 $10 on Steam today? Good timing.