Star Wars: Battlefront to be shown in more detail at E3, says EA's CEO

I can't keep up with what is and isn't Star Wars canon these days. Is EA's new Star Wars: Battlefront part of the Expanded Universe? Will it instead be relegated to the new "Legends" branch? More importantly, how does Evan's Droid Jedi diary fit into any of this? Rather than consult my panel of bearded lore-men, I'll instead console myself with knowing that we'll be seeing more of the game at E3.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson confirmed the appearance of the DICE-made, Frostbite-powered shooter's planned appearance during a conference call with investors. Responding to a question about EA's planned Star Wars games, Wilson said they would be sharing more details on Battlefront and "other new projects in development".

The new Star Wars: Battlefront was first revealed at last year's E3, as part of EA's exclusive deal to create Star Wars games. You can see the original announcement trailer below.

According to Spike TV's Geoff Keighley , Battlefront will be joined by six new game reveals. EA's E3 conference will take place on June 9th.

Just because a new Battlefront is incoming, doesn't mean the old ones are dead. Yesterday we learned that Battlefront 2 would be saved from the GameSpy shutdown . If you're in any doubt of the seriousness with which that game treated canon, be sure to read Sam's recent Reinstall .

Thanks, Polygon .