Star Wars: Battlefront 3 footage shows early build of abandoned Free Radical sequel

Yesterday a site found what appeared to be old Battlefront 3 files tucked away on the Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City disc. Today, VG247 spot footage of a work-in-progress build of Battlefront 3 has hit the web, showing action from the sequel that was being worked on by Free Radical, now abandoned.

Even though the project has been moved elsewhere, the footage provides a glimpse of what might have been. Skip to the 1:44 mark to get to the actual running/flying/shooting part. Watch, and imagine what a new Battlefront game would look like with the full power of a modern engine behind it.

A new Battlefront has been bouncing around the houses for a while now. The Free Radical version below is one version, another was rumoured to be in the works at Raccoon City developers, Slant Six, and is now rumoured to be hidden under the wing of Spark Unlimited. That's not confirmed though, so we'll have to wait and see if the long awaited Battlefront sequel shows its face.

Video source: CyberAce Gaming