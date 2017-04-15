Star Wars Battlefront 2 release date confirmed, watch first trailer here

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is coming to PC on November 17th 2017, the game's official website confirms. A reveal trailer (above) was also shown at Star Wars Celebration and showed off the single-player mode and a handful of classic characters.

The story mode follows Iden Versio, commander of Inferno Squad, which is the website calls "an Imperial special forces unit equally lethal on the ground and in space." The story features "many of Star Wars' greatest characters" and spans 30 years.

The multiplayer will include locations and characters across all eras for battles with up to 40 players. It says we'll be able to pilot a wide variety of land and air vehicles, too. Space battles will also make their debut in this new Battlefront series. Missing from the first game, Star Wars Battlefront 2 will feature intergalactic dogfights with up to 24 players.

As for iconic characters, we've got Luke Skywalker, Darth Sidious, Darth Maul, Yoda, Kylo Ren, and Rey. Preordering gets different looks for Kylo Ren and Rey, which includes a helmet-free version of the former, so you can see Adam Driver's angry boy eyes and impressively moussed hair.

Battlefront 2 comes about two years after the first effort by DICE, which despite being a slight game at launch and a little too simple, did live up to its promise of gigantic-feeling battles that looked almost as good as the movies.

You'll also be able to access the game a little earlier via EA's Origin Access service, too, which happened with both Battlefront 1 and the recent Mass Effect Andromeda, too.

We've learned a lot more about Star Wars Battlefront 2 from EA, and you can check out everything we know here.

The most disappointing news of this entire announcement is that split-screen co-op will continue to only be available on consoles. It's hard to imagine why EA and DICE continue to make this decision. Hopefully this changes by launch, but I'm not holding out much hope.