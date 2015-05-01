Star Force is an X-Wing sequel in all but name

I'm still waiting on Disney to announce a new X-Wing or TIE Fighter game, and I'm likely to be waiting a long time (i.e. 'forever'). In the meantime, an early demo of something called Star Force has popped up and made me coo with delight.

Created by Vladimir Milosevic, a Serbian 2D/3D artist, Star Force is being made in Unreal Engine 4 and aims to be a spin-off of the X-Wing and TIE Fighter series', something we're "never going to see (and play) remakes or sequels" of. It's unofficial, a work in progress and very, very cool:

As you can see, Star Force is very much at an early stage, lacking textures and much in the way of action - and those Star Wars sounds and music cues are placeholder, obviously. But there's a hell of a lot of potential there if Milosevic was able to get this up and running himself without a huge amount of fuss. I'll be keeping an eye on this one.

For now, though, you can make the wait go a little faster by picking up X-Wing, TIE Fighter, X-Wing vs TIE Fighter and/or X-Wing Alliance on Steam or GOG.

