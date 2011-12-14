Standalone Hard Reset: Extended Edition set to launch in March

Hard Reset was a futuristic love letter to first-person shooting's past, but it quickly succumbed to "if you've shot one million robots, you've shot 'em all" syndrome. Flying Wild Hog, though, isn't throwing in the towel after one go at robot-blasting nirvana. Coming in March 2012, Hard Reset: Extended Edition will be a standalone expansion with five new levels, four new enemies, upgraded graphics, and "additional gameplay elements" (via Blue's News ).

As of now, Flying Wild Hog is "discussing" how it'll deliver the new content to owners of the original game. Personally, I'm hoping they'll bundle it with a free pony. But - if I were a betting man - I'd put my money on some sort of DLC.