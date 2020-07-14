Stadia is getting Hitman, Sekiro, Outriders, and some new exclusives

Today's Stadia Connect event revealed more than a dozen new games coming to the service, including Outcasters, an eight-player competitive shooter of a different sort from Splash Damage that's set to debut in the fall, and Orcs Must Die! 3, a tower-defense action game that will take "orc-slaying mayhem to a previously unimaginable scale," both of which will be exclusive to Stadia.

Other upcoming games announced during the stream include Super Bomberman R Online, which will be a timed exclusive on Stadia, and Dead by Daylight, which will come to the platform with two new, exclusive features, Crowd Choice and Crowd Play. Crowd Choice will enable fans to vote on whether YouTube streamers will play as a Survivor or a Killer and which character they'll become, while Crowd Play will enable influencers to invite members of their community to join in on the action. Super Bomberman R Online will also support Crowd Play at launch, along with increased customization options including characters, costumes, accessories, and even bomb skins.

The Hitman trilogy is also on the way, with the first two parts set to launch on September 1 and Hitman 3 expected in January 2021, and Serious Sam 4 will launch on Stadia as well as other storefronts in August. Hello Neighbor will release on September 20, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is coming sometime in the fall, and Outriders, the RPG-shooter from Painkiller studio People Can Fly, is set to arrive sometime in 2021.

Other games on the way to Stadia include One Hand Clapping, a 2D puzzle platformer that will debut on Stadia in Early Access, the superstar rasslin' game WWE 2K Battlegrounds, and PGA Tour 2K21. Stadia is also working with Harmonix, Uppercut Games, and Supermassive Games on "Only on Stadia" content, but those projects won't be revealed for awhile yet. The selection of free games included with Stadia Pro is also changing a bit: The Elder Scrolls Online is leaving on July 16, but Orcs Must Die! 3 has been added.

Correction: The post originally indicated that Outriders would be out in time for the 2020 holiday season. A representative clarified that the launch target applies to PC and console releases, but that it won't come to Stadia until 2021.