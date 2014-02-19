Square Enix interested in bringing more Final Fantasy to PC

There isn't a lot of Final Fantasy available on the PC. Final Fantasy VII, VIII, and MMO Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn are the few games in the Japanese role-playing franchise currently available on Steam. Publisher Square Enix says they've been quite popular on the PC, however, and while it didn't share specific sales figures, it's interested in bringing more Final Fantasy games to the platform.

Speaking with Eurogamer , Final Fantasy producer Yoshinori Kitase said the company decided against bringing Final Fantasy to the PC in the past because of the "market situation," and "complex issues like security," by which he means rampant PC games piracy. Steam is a good solution to the latter problem, and Kitase said that Square Enix now sees the potential in territories where PC is a more popular platform.

"There are lots of regions and countries where PC is very strong." Kitase said. "So in terms of our hope of being able to deliver our games to every single country in the world and to as many gamers as possible, yes, we would definitely be interested in pursuing that route in the future...It's an early stage for us. We haven't got an awful lot of experience in this field. So when we have more know-how and experience in this market we would be very interested."

In addition to warming up to the PC, Square Enix is also supporting indie developers. The company recently announced a new crowdfunding platform called Collective , which helps developers turn their pitches into games.