Space Hulk: Deathwing flaunts its arsenal in new trailer

I appear to have missed all the articles about Space Hulk: Deathwing over the years, or perhaps I just find it hard to tell the various Warhammer games apart. Either way, I'm pleased to learn that a first-person Space Hulk is on the way, and that it'll be with us this November. There's single-player, there's co-op, there are classes and of course tons of Genestealers to incinerate; now, thanks to a new trailer, we can see that incineration up close.

The above 'Arsenal' trailer shows off, wait for it, Deathwing's assorted weaponry, including a nifty flamethrower, Plasma and Assault Cannons, and naturally the Thunder Hammer and Storm Shield. But really, it's the environmental design that stands out to me here; would you just look at those cavernous gothic interiors?

Space Hulk: Deathwing is out sometime this November.