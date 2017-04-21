Popular

South Korean presidential candidate treats StarCraft fans to some free maps

That's some modern age canvassing right there.

As Wes reported on Wednesday, StarCraft went free to download this week alongside the launch of its long-awaited patch 1.18—its first in eight years. Interesting, huh? Yet that might not be most intriguing news to surface from Blizzard's galactic war world of late, as a Korean presidential candidate has marked the occasion by launching two custom, complimentary StarCraft maps ahead of elections on May 9. 

As reported by dotesports.com, Moon Jae-in is a member of the Minjoo Party—otherwise known as the Democratic Party of Korea. His maps, named 'Moonsters', tweak a couple of the original maps' designs and are built for four and eight players respectively. 

Against a blistering rock soundtrack, here's Jae-in's work in practice as featured on the candidate's official YouTube channel:

I don't speak Korean myself, however dotesports suggests one of Jae-in's maps spells "1 Monn Jae-in" by way of a cluster of resources, while another simply boasts an oversized number 1 in the top corner.  

With UK prime minister Theresa May calling an unexpected election earlier this week, might we see British candidates crafting similar party-friendly maps in other games? Perhaps a Minecraft griefing war is on the cards or, in lieu of televised debates, Theresa May, Jeremy Corbyn and Nicola Sturgeon will duke it out in a three-way bare knuckle Dark Souls fight club. Stranger things have happened. 

