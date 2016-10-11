Overwatch fans are already turning the leaked Sombra into fan art
The hunt for Sombra, Overwatch's new hero, is a riddle that has been driving Overwatch fans with anticipation. She was assumed to be revealed later this year, but over the weekend a Russian Overwatch group of her that looks like it was captured from an internal Blizzard document, potentially spoiling her big reveal. Even though the leak hasn't yet been confirmed authentic, that's not stopping artists from using the two days since to adapt Sombra's supposed likeness into fan art.
Overwatch is well-known for its fervent , and we love it so much we went so far as to commission our own . Still, the speed at which fans seem to be turning out new Sombra art is surprising. Not that I'm complaining, though. While I am a bit sad that the cloak and skull mask of her early interpretations don't seem to be part of her new outfit, I think the leaked image of Sombra looks great. She has a menacing comic-book villain vibe that contrasts really well with her pastel violet colours. Also, that haircut is badass. With such good inspiration, let's see what spins artists are putting on this supposed reveal.
Von Hollde's beautiful interpretation of Sombra brings back a bit more of that animated aesthetic that Overwatch's characters tend to have. It also shifts the pink bars on her head down somewhat, so her haircut is nearly as dramatic as it appears in the leaked image. That's not a complaint though, as Von Hollde's take on Sombra is one of my favorites.
Stepping away from the portraits for just a minute, Reddit user izentonitrix has shared their interpretation of what Sombra's player icons would look like. The second one is a fairly standard recreation of Sombra's skull symbol, but the first one uses that badass haircut to make an icon that's so convincing, I'd be surprised if Blizzard wasn't already working on their own version.
What I love the most about this interpretation of Sombra is that Sasjakoning has managed to quell my main complaints and combined Sombra's leaked appearance with interpretations fans were previously working with. Using her skull as face paint is genius, and I'd love to see this as one of her alternate costumes.