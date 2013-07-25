SOE and Blizzard veterans form a new MMORPG super-studio

Okay, so we probably don't have the tech to put an MMORPG into your MMORPG yet, but we can herd up a bunch of veteran MMO developers and squish them together into a new studio. That's what some former Sony Online Entertainment and Blizzard employees have done, coming together to form the super-hot Molten Games .

Based in San Diego, Molten broke their silence with an announcement that it's currently working on the next Next Big Thing in MMO-land—a free-to-play, triple-A online PC game, backed up by a multimillion-dollar investment from Korean publisher NCSoft.

According to GamesIndustry.biz , the team comprises names such as Paul Della Bitta, former Blizzard director of community development and eSports, and former SOE lead designer Blaine Smith. They say that they remember dev studios from "back in the day," and they're going for a similar work-hard, play-hard approach.

No word on what Molten Games' first project will be, but CEO Jungwon Hahn promises, "We're going to create something epic... better than anyone else in the industry."