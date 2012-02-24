Sniper Elite V2 shoots a man in the eye through his own scope from quite far away

[VAMS id="BzI9c73E86adj"]

Sniper Elite V2's kill cams will stretch every shot into a macabre, slow motion short film designed to show the bone-shattering consequences of every bullet. Ew. This one in particular shows how Sniper Elite's carefully modelled bullet physics will reward exceptional moments of skill. Shooting a sniper through his own scope is surely about as impressive as a shot can be. We'll have to see if Remedy can better it in future. It looks as though this is the first in a weekly series of grisly death cams. It's out on May 4.