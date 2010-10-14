Sneak peek at new perks in Fallout: New Vegas

In Fallout 3 you gained special abilities called perks every time you levelled up. Some perks would do simple things like boost your attributes and open up new conversation options. Others, such as Mysterious Stranger, would randomly call in a revolver wielding rogue to help you out in firefights. Obsidian's follow up, Fallout: New Vegas will have a whole new selection of abilities. Obsidian have sent us a brief but early look at three of the perks you'll be earning as you fight your way through Sin City.

Slayer!

This perk increases the speed of all melee attacks by 30%, letting you wield anything from your bare fists to a golf club with ninja efficiency. The increased speed will be especially useful when fighting in VATS, letting you queue up more strikes on your opponents.

Spray 'n Pray

This perk significantly reduces the damage of friendly fire, so you'll be able to nuke an area without having to worry too much about the safety of your companions. This perk is even more useful in Fallout: New Vegas because the companions you recruit will themselves grant you extra perks. Hang out with world-weary veteran Cass, for example, and you'll be able to gain toughness by drinking whisky.

Super Slam!

Another good perk for players who like to get up close and personal, taking Super Slam means unarmed and melee weapon attacks have a chance of knocking down your opponent, leaving them vulnerable to a further beating. This promises to be especially comical when fighting larger beasts such as Super Mutants, or their house-sized brethren the Super Mutant Behemoth. The bigger they are, the harder they fall.

Fallout: New Vegas is out next week, on Tuesday October 19th in America and 22nd October in Europe. For more information about the game, check out our preview here .