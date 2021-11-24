Smash up frozen robots and tropical resorts in next month's big Teardown update

I've had a grand old time smashing Teardown apart over the past year. But just as the voxellated toolbox was starting to feel a little worn out, developer Tuxedolabs has finally put a date on Part 2, the massive second half of the early access destruction sandbox.

Part 2 has been teased for some time over on developer Dennis Gustaffson's twitter. First it was robots relentlessly pursuing players through maps. Then, later, we were shown some wonderful physics toys like ropes and rocket thrusters pulled straight out of Garry's Mod.

Today's trailer finally gives us a good and proper look at Part 2, which is adding a new mountain base to show off some wonderfully frosty snowstorms. This base appears to hide those bloodthirsty robots which come toting flamethrowers and machine guns, though appear somewhat allergic to being drowned.

After this frozen escapade we're introduced to a second new map on a tropical island, showing off lush jungles, rocket turrets and a new sniper rifle. But I'm particularly excited by the fact that new weather conditions aren't exclusive to the new maps—we see versions of existing maps like Hollowrock and the mission hub covered in snow and ice floes, while a wonderfully violent tornado whips its way through Frustrum.

What's going to be the most fun to watch, however, is seeing how the mod community runs with these new additions. Teardown modders are already doing incredible things with the game, and the introduction of more violent weather patterns, hostile AI, and reflectable lasers is only going to explode the possibility space.

I'll be keeping my eye on the Steam Workshop when Part 2 drops on December 2. It's currently unclear whether Part 2 means the game will be leaving Early Access, but at this point there's enough stuff to smash in Teardown to last for months.