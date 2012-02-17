Sleeping Dogs screenshots kick crims in the face

Last week Square Enix announced that they're bringing back True Crime under new name, Sleeping Dogs , not to be confused with the film in which Sam Neil tries to make peace between right wing factions in New Zealand. This'll be set in Hong Kong instead, and instead of peace, there are meat cleavers. You'll be able to use these, along with a selection of guns and martial arts skills, to defend yourself against the criminal factions who want you dead. Failing that, fast cars and speedboats will be on hand to help you escape in the most dramatic possible manner. It's due out later this year, and will look a little bit like this.