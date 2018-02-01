Slay the Spire developer considering more characters and events

Card game roguelike Slay the Spire is hot on Steam and Twitch right now, and for good reason. It's a brilliant genre mash-up despite some late-game issues, and even in its current, truncated, Early Access state, it's a pretty absorbing experience. So players are understandably keen to know what content is coming up, which we found a little more about in a recent interview with developer Mega Crit Games over at RockPaperShotgun.

There are currently two character decks in Slay the Spire—The Ironclad and The Silent—with a third on the way. According to Mega Crit's Anthony Giovannetti, the game "will almost certainly have more than three characters" given a little time. "We just want three characters initially, during Early Access," he explained. Adding new characters makes more sense than adding new cards and diluting strategies, he explained.

Giovannetti also said Mega Crit is looking to add more events, which introduce unique mechanics and cards that can totally change the way you play. In particular, they're targeting more "transformative" events like the game's vampires, which come with special healing cards.

Slay the Spire is expected to officially release in mid-2018.